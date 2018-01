Hailey was spotted on the sunny beaches of Miami, where she looked to be catching some rays while hanging out with a friend.

Pink was definitely the color on her mind that day, as she not only rocked a new pink hairdo but also matched her bikini in a similar tone!

Although she is sporting a new pink hairdo for 2018, it isn't the first time we've seen her dye her hair this color in the past.

She first made the colorful change back in November of 2016, posting this sexy photo on Instagram with the caption "good mornings."

Is this a color she'll be sticking with all through 2018, or will she eventually go back to blonde or another color?