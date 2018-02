The 21-year-old strut her stuff in thigh length boots as she headed to the LOVE and MIU MIU Women's Tales Party in Mayfair, London.

The beauty has been quite busy lately, as she also recently modeled for Swedish denim brand FRAME in Grazia magazine.

But her look while out with friends was definitely more eye-popping!

Also at the London event was model Molly Smith, Noomi Rapace, Winnie Harlow, Jourdan Dunn and Naomi Campbell.



But in this outfit, we're sure all eyes were on Hailey!