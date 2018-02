Hailey looked effortlessly chic in a matching blue and green checkered pantsuit for the big evening.

The pantsuit itself was so long that it covered whatever type of shoes Hailey was wearing for the afterparty.

She complimented the plaid ensemble with her flawless makeup and some large hoop earrings.

It's a sharp contrast compared to the outfit that Hailey wore the night before, where she rocked an almost all-red look with matching shirt and shorts that exposed her midriff.

She was much more covered up (but still looking fierce) as she left hotspot Nobu on Monday evening. She stunned in an oversized pale blue shirt and some black thigh high boots. Looks like the London fashion scene is definitely calling her!