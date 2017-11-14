Hailey Baldwin & Shawn Mendes Could NOT Stop Making Out At MTV After-Party

“The place was packed with stars but Shawn only had eyes for Hailey,” an insider told The Sun exclusively. The “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” singer won three awards earlier that night, best artist, best song, and biggest fans.

He celebrated by going straight to the after-party at the London restaurant Laylow wiht Hailey! “It was a very exclusive bash and Shawn and Hailey were really enjoying themselves, spending ages French kissing,” the witness told the paper.

“It clearly wasn’t a one-time thing,” the source continued. “They looked like they were seriously into each other.”

Added the insider, “They even posed for a photo with Rita. It seemed like they wanted everyone to know they are an item.”