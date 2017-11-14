New Couple Alert!
Hailey Baldwin & Shawn Mendes Could NOT Stop Making Out At MTV After-Party
‘It seemed like they wanted everyone to know they are an item.’
Step aside, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez. There’s a new hot couple in town: Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes! The blonde beauty and the “Stitches” singer were spotted making out at Rita Ora’s after-party after the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday night. According to an eyewitness, the pair was doing nothing to hide their make-out sesh! Click through for all the details on the duo’s romance.
1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!