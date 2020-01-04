Photo credit: Shutterstock

Hailey continued, “I could sit here all day and say the hate doesn’t bug me, that the words that are said don’t affect me. But NEWS FLASH: it hurts to be torn apart on the internet!!! It hurts to be compared to other human beings every single day, it hurts for people to jump to conclusions and make assumptions. It hurts to be called names and feel like you don’t measure up to a certain standard… the list goes on and on.”