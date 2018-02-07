Freaking Out: Cops Called After Haley Joel Osment Melts Down At Airport

Page Six, Haley According to, Haley missed his American Airlines flight on Sunday and was allegedly told he could fly standby the next day. When he returned on Monday, the flight was full.

That’s when things took a matter for the worse when he allegedly got feisty with the gate agent and the cops had to be called in the process.

“A passenger on the evening of Sunday, Feb. 4, missed their flight at Las Vegas McCarran International Airport,” a rep from American Airlines told Page Six. “As a courtesy, they were placed on standby for another flight Monday morning from Las Vegas.”

"Due to the passenger’s behavior toward our team members on Monday morning, law enforcement was summoned to the gate. The passenger was upset we would not confirm him on a flight, after he missed his flight the previous evening,” the rep concluded.

An airport official confirmed to Page Six that around 7:05 AM local time they received a call requesting assistance due to an “unruly passenger” but that they had left by the time the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police department arrived at the gate. The police were once again called an hour later when Haley made verbal threats, but he left before being confronted. After all of that, officers never made actual contact with Haley.

This isn’t the first time where Haley has had a run-in with the law. He was arrested back in 2006 and was charged with drunk driving and marijuana possession after he crashed his 1996 Saturn station wagon while returning home from a Los Angeles concert.