NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Panic Mode

Freaking Out: Cops Called After Haley Joel Osment Melts Down At Airport

February 7, 2018 9:51AM

He allegedly flipped after he wasn’t allowed on a flight out of Las Vegas.

The Sixth Sense actor Haley Joel Osment clearly was in a foul mood when he was trying to board not one, but two different flights leaving Las Vegas earlier this week.  After missing his first one, he returned the next day to board a second but was unable to do that as well.  That’s when his mood turned for the worse, and cops had to be called to diffuse the situation.  Click through for all the details. 

Freaking Out: Cops Called After Haley Joel Osment Melts Down At Airport

Back to intro
1/7
According to Page Six, Haley missed his American Airlines flight on Sunday and was allegedly told he could fly standby the next day.  When he returned on Monday, the flight was full.
That’s when things took a matter for the worse when he allegedly got feisty with the gate agent and the cops had to be called in the process.
“A passenger on the evening of Sunday, Feb. 4, missed their flight at Las Vegas McCarran International Airport,” a rep from American Airlines told Page Six.  “As a courtesy, they were placed on standby for another flight Monday morning from Las Vegas.”
"Due to the passenger’s behavior toward our team members on Monday morning, law enforcement was summoned to the gate. The passenger was upset we would not confirm him on a flight, after he missed his flight the previous evening,” the rep concluded. 
An airport official confirmed to Page Six that around 7:05 AM local time they received a call requesting assistance due to an “unruly passenger” but that they had left  by the time the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police department arrived at the gate. The police were once again called an hour later when Haley made verbal threats, but he left before being confronted.  After all of that, officers never made actual contact with Haley.
This isn’t the first time where Haley has had a run-in with the law.  He was arrested back in 2006 and was charged with drunk driving and marijuana possession after he crashed his 1996 Saturn station wagon while returning home from a Los Angeles concert.
What are your thoughts on Haley’s airport incident?  Sound off in the comments. 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez Tells All About Her Return To Puerto Rico
NEWS
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
Engaged! Danielle Staub Reveals How Teresa Giudice Helped Her Fiancé Propose
REALITY TV danielle staub engaged 20 times tells all proposal pp 1
Brandi Rhodes Shares Her Favorite Tips On Styling A Baby Bump To Perfection
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
A Perfect Fit! Meghan Markle Using Her New Royal Role To Build A Fashion Empire
STYLE meghan markle fashion empire royal role pp
Amara La Negra Tells All On Comparisons To Cardi B & Who She's Dating!
NEWS