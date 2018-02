The Oscar winner stepped out onto the carpet in a metallic minidress with a black bustline and of course the photogs went WILD!

The 51-year-old, who was positively GLOWING, paired the sizzling dress with her long brown strands windswept along her shoulders and accessorized with modest silver earrings and strappy sandals.

The mother-of-two (to daughter Nahla, 9, and son Maceo, 4) was among other stars at the event honoring former Film Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs.

Adding to the tribute, Berry said about Cheryl, “I'm so proud to be a black woman when black women like you are leading organizations like the Academy.”

She went on to say, “All the work you did while you were there has changed the way the Academy runs.”