Halsey denied she’s pregnant after photos of her boyfriend Evan Peters touching her stomach surfaced. The “Bad At Love” singer took to Twitter on Monday, November 18, to set the record straight.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Halsey denied she’s pregnant after photos of her boyfriend Evan Peters touching her stomach surfaced. The “Bad At Love” singer took to Twitter on Monday, November 18, to set the record straight.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!