COUPLES
Very Sour

How Rude: Halsey Flips The Bird While Getting A Sweet Treat With Boyfriend G-Eazy!

February 22, 2018 12:14PM

The 'Bad at Love' singer looks ticked off as she dines on some yummy ice cream.

Ice cream normally puts anyone in a great mood, but Halsey clearly wasn’t one of them! She was spotted heading into a local Baskin Robbins with her boyfriend G-Eazy on Wednesday, where the “Bad at Love” singer repeatedly flipped the bird to the cameras on their way out. How rude! Click through for all the details.

How Rude: Halsey Flips The Bird While Getting A Sweet Treat With Boyfriend G-Eazy!

Halsey and G-Eazy have become one of the most talked about couples in Hollywood, as the singer and rapper started dating one another last year.
They even have a hit song together, “Him & I”, which currently sits at number 14 on the Billboard Hot 100.
On top of their shared creative talents, the couple also share a love of sweet treats as they were spotted at a local Baskin Robbins in Los Angeles.
Halsey opted for a double scoop of what looked like mint chocolate chip and cookies n cream, whereas G-Eazy went the shake route instead. Both kept things casually chic for the sweet occasion.  
Even though she repeatedly flipped the bird to the cameras, Halsey looked to be quite in love with her rapper beau, as she held onto his arm while they ordered their delicious ice cream.  
He had a big smile on his face throughout, and even cuddled up behind her while they waited for their tasty items.  Who knows what’s next for two of the biggest upcoming music stars in the game today?
