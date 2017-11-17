Halsey Abruptly Stops Her Calgary Concert Midway Due To 'Personal Emergency'

Halsey was performing in Calgary on Tuesday night when she stopped the concert midway due to a "personal emergency."

Later she announced she was canceling her show in Edmonton the following night as well.

"Due to a personal emergency, Halsey will be unable to perform tonight at Rogers Place in Edmonton," Live Nation said in a statement. "Tickets purchased online and by telephone will be refunded automatically. Ticket holders that bought in-person are eligible for a refund at their point-of-purchase," they added.

The Bad At Love singer took to Instagram to send a message out to her fans regarding the concerts: “I’m so sorry to the fans in Calgary and Edmonton who were effected by the cancellations. There are very few things in this world that could make me stop a show, and my fans know that,” she wrote.

“This is breaking my heart but I have to take a few days to gain my composure so I can put on the best show possible in Minneapolis and finish out the tour with a bang. I’ll make it up to the fans in Canada. Thank you for understanding and respecting the privacy of me and those close to me during this time. I love you,” she added.

Halsey wrote in the caption: “The rest of tour is resuming as planned.” The Hopeless Fountain Kingdom Tour is scheduled to resume on Nov. 18 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.