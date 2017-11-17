Oh No!
Halsey Abruptly Stops Her Calgary Concert Midway Due To 'Personal Emergency'
The singer also cancelled a second show in Edmonton, Canada.
Oh no! Is everything okay with Halsey? The singer abruptly stopped her Calgary concert midway due to a “personal emergency” on Tuesday night. She also cancelled her Wednesday show in Edmonton, Canada. Click through our gallery to see what the 23-year-old said in response to the cancelation.
1 of 7
2 of 7
3 of 7
4 of 7
5 of 7
6 of 7
7 of 7
1/7
Sound off in the comments below!