Photo credit: BACKGRID

He and wife Kendra Wilkinson also have a son,., who has also faced a medical scare. In 2012, at the age of two, he reportedly passed out and was sent to the hospital. Fortunately, he "regained consciousness when the emergency services arrived." And last year, Kendra had her own traumatic experience, and was forced to cancel two of her shows in Las Vegas due to a medical emergency where she had to rush to the emergency room. She tweeted that she was "super sick." At the time, she was performing at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel, where she had the starring role of the production