Hannah Brown will not allow her emotions to get the best of her! During the November 18 episode of Dancing With The Stars, Hannah, 25, had an emotional showdown with judge Carrie Ann Inaba about her tough critiques.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Hannah Brown will not allow her emotions to get the best of her! During the November 18 episode of Dancing With The Stars, Hannah, 25, had an emotional showdown with judge Carrie Ann Inaba about her tough critiques.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!