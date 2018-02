“In Florida, it’s protected First Amendment speech to ask a police officer to call you an Uber,” Hannibal's attorney Brian Bieber said. “Also, when coming from a professional comedian, it's actually funny. Unfortunately, the arresting officer didn't think so.”

The officer, Luis Verne, arrested Hannibal in Wynwood during Art Basel.

“Hey, whats up?! It’s me, Hannibal Buress,” Hannibal told the cop in an exchange caught on a police body camera. “This cop is stupid as f---. Hey, put this camera on.”





Now, he'll walk free after the incident, clear of all charges.