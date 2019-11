Photo credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

After all these years, Harry is still smitten with his wife. “When I first met [Jill], her physical beauty was so captivating that it kind of freaked me out,” he revealed to People . “She’s a mystery to me” even after all these years together. “I genuinely want to know what she thinks. I want to know what she’s doing and there’s a lot about her that I still don’t know. I married up!”