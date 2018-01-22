NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Big News

Harry Styles Might Have Just Landed A MAJOR New Movie Role — See The Details!

January 22, 2018 16:25PM by

The singer could be set to become the youngest ever 'James Bond' in history.

by

Harry Styles blew a lot of people away with his performance in Dunkirk and now, he’s rumored to have landed another MAJOR movie role — James Bond! Lee Smith, a close friend of the new 007 movie director, revealed that Harry has a huge chance of getting the part. Click through our gallery for the details.

Harry Styles Might Have Just Landed A MAJOR New Movie Role — See The Details!

Back to intro
1/7
Harry made his acting debut last year when he played Alex in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk, and he blew everyone away.
Nolan is set to direct the next 007 movie, and the rumor is that he wants Harry to play James Bond!
Lee Smith, a close friend to the director, dished to The Daily Star: “Harry could do it. If they wanted a younger Bond then why not? He has got it.”
Daniel Craig has already signed up to play the role for the next 007 film, so his replacement is not expected to debut until 2022. The Sign Of The Times singer would be 28 then, and if he got the role, he'd be the youngest Bond in history.
But Lee is confident Harry's age won't matter. “Harry is really good and he can go all the way. He is an exceptional talent and a complete natural on camera," he said.
“You would have thought you were dealing with a guy with many years of experience. You would never know that was his first film," he continued. "I didn’t know who Harry was. Of course my daughter explained to me that you don’t get any more famous than Harry Styles. But he was really good and a genuinely charismatic fellow."
Do you want Harry to play James Bond? Let us know in the comment section.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
'WAGS: Atlanta' Star Brandi Rhodes Shares How To Travel In Style
STYLE
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
'WAGS' Star Brandi Rhodes Reveals The 6 Beauty Products Every Fabulous Woman Needs
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
A Perfect Fit! Meghan Markle Using Her New Royal Role To Build A Fashion Empire
STYLE meghan markle fashion empire royal role pp
Amara La Negra Tells All On Comparisons To Cardi B & Who She's Dating!
NEWS
Steve-O Gets Engaged For A Third Time - Find Out Where He Met His New Fiancée!
NEWS