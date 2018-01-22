Harry Styles Might Have Just Landed A MAJOR New Movie Role — See The Details!

Harry made his acting debut last year when he played Alex in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk, and he blew everyone away.

Nolan is set to direct the next 007 movie, and the rumor is that he wants Harry to play James Bond!

Lee Smith, a close friend to the director, dished to The Daily Star: “Harry could do it. If they wanted a younger Bond then why not? He has got it.”

Daniel Craig has already signed up to play the role for the next 007 film, so his replacement is not expected to debut until 2022. The Sign Of The Times singer would be 28 then, and if he got the role, he'd be the youngest Bond in history.

But Lee is confident Harry's age won't matter. “Harry is really good and he can go all the way. He is an exceptional talent and a complete natural on camera," he said.

“You would have thought you were dealing with a guy with many years of experience. You would never know that was his first film," he continued. "I didn’t know who Harry was. Of course my daughter explained to me that you don’t get any more famous than Harry Styles. But he was really good and a genuinely charismatic fellow."