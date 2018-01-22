Big News
Harry Styles Might Have Just Landed A MAJOR New Movie Role — See The Details!
The singer could be set to become the youngest ever 'James Bond' in history.
Harry Styles blew a lot of people away with his performance in Dunkirk and now, he’s rumored to have landed another MAJOR movie role — James Bond! Lee Smith, a close friend of the new 007 movie director, revealed that Harry has a huge chance of getting the part. Click through our gallery for the details.
