On the Friday episode of Celeb BB, Brandi Glanville straight out asked Omarosa, “Did you ever sleep with him?” referring to Trump. “Hell no! Of course not. Brandi, that’s horrible,” the Apprentice alum responded.

While Omarosa denied sleeping with the President, she did say there was “somebody” in the White House who is “sleeping around with everybody”.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills then explained why she asked Omarosa that “horrible” question, saying that she had heard that some Celebrity Apprentice contestants had relations with Trump when he hosted the NBC show. “He seemed to like you so much, I was just wondering,” to which Omarosa responded, “God, no! I’m just ratings gold.”

Omarosa has not been shy about dishing the White House’s dirt on the inaugural season of the CBS show. She previously told her other houseguest, Ross Matthews, that she was “haunted” by Trump’s tweets. She also said that Americans should be worried for the state of this country. “It’s gonna not be OK. It’s not. It’s so bad,” she said.

In a later conversation, Omarosa told the entire BB house that the Vice President claims to hear messages from Jesus, and that he is scarier and more “extreme” than Trump. “Everybody’s that wishing for impeachment, might want to reconsider their life. We would be begging for the days of Trump back if [Mike] Pence became president.”