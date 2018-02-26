NEWS
heather locklear arrested domestic violence attacking cop pp 2 View Gallery
Heather Locklear Arrested For Domestic Violence & Attacking A Cop

February 26, 2018 11:15AM

This is not the actress' first run-in with the law.

Heather Locklear was arrested Sunday night on felony charges of domestic violence, RadarOnline.com has reported. In addition, the Melrose Place actress was also arrested for three counts of misdemeanor battery on a police officer after she allegedly attacked one of the cops as he tried to arrest her!

“A call came in at 9:40 p.m. by someone reporting domestic violence by Heather Locklear at their residence,” Officer Cook of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to Radar exclusively.
Heather’s brother is the one who reportedly called the cops. According to reports of the call, he arrived at Heather’s home and saw her fighting with her boyfriend.
When cops arrived, they allegedly saw a visible mark on Heather’s boyfriend. As they tried to arrest Heather, she allegedly put up a fight and hit three deputies. She was arrested and taken to a hospital for evaluation, but has “since posted bail and is no longer in police custody,” Officer Cook told Radar.
This isn’t Heather’s first run-in with the law. In 2011, cops were called to her then-boyfriend Jack Wagner’s home when the two got into a physical fight. She also got into a nasty fight with boyfriend Chris Heisser in September.
Heather is also known to have had trouble with substance abuse. Over the holidays, Radar reported that the actress checked herself into rehab for the sixth time.
