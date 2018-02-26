OMG!
Heather Locklear Arrested For Domestic Violence & Attacking A Cop
This is not the actress' first run-in with the law.
Heather Locklear was arrested Sunday night on felony charges of domestic violence, RadarOnline.com has reported. In addition, the Melrose Place actress was also arrested for three counts of misdemeanor battery on a police officer after she allegedly attacked one of the cops as he tried to arrest her!
