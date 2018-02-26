Heather Locklear Arrested For Domestic Violence & Attacking A Cop

“A call came in at 9:40 p.m. by someone reporting domestic violence by Heather Locklear at their residence,” Officer Cook of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to Radar exclusively.

Heather’s brother is the one who reportedly called the cops. According to reports of the call, he arrived at Heather’s home and saw her fighting with her boyfriend.

When cops arrived, they allegedly saw a visible mark on Heather’s boyfriend. As they tried to arrest Heather, she allegedly put up a fight and hit three deputies. She was arrested and taken to a hospital for evaluation, but has “since posted bail and is no longer in police custody,” Officer Cook told Radar.

This isn’t Heather’s first run-in with the law. In 2011, cops were called to her then-boyfriend Jack Wagner’s home when the two got into a physical fight. She also got into a nasty fight with boyfriend Chris Heisser in September.

Heather is also known to have had trouble with substance abuse. Over the holidays, Radar reported that the actress checked herself into rehab for the sixth time.