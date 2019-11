Heidi Klum celebrated her 15th annual Halloween party with the most realistic and creative costume yet: A butterfly!



The America’s Got Talent judge wasn’t just any old butterfly. Colorful wings, detailed makeup, compound eyes and so much more allowed Heidi to look exactly like the beautiful insect.



But this isn’t the first time Heidi showed off her love for Halloween, see our favorite costumes from the Project Runway host over the years.

The runway isn’t the only thing Heidi Klum rules! The queen of Halloween debuted her first look in 2004 with this freaky ensemble.





Heidi showed off her spooky (and super creepy!) side in a Hindu goddess of destruction costume.

In celebration of her 13th Halloween party, Heidi went for a costume inspired by Bodies: The Exhibition. She even gave everyone chills by entering the party on a gurney under a white sheet!

Heidi, is that you?! The supermodel looked unrecognizable as she showed everyone what her future appearance may be.

Michael Bay, please put Heidi in your next Transformers movie!



Heidi and her then-husband Seal always rocked couples costumes, and this one definitely topped them all! Although dressing as an ape isn’t the most original, they get points for the extremely realistic features.