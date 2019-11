Photo credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The Ella Enchanted actress also teased her fans about what she will be dressing up as. "I'm going to have a very hard time walking, and it's going to take a really long time putting it together," she told ET. Heidi also mentioned that she never has a "dress rehearsal" for her Halloween costumes, since her makeup and costume takes a while to put on. "I never try it before [Halloween], all the different prosthetics, because it cost a lot of money and to make these pieces takes hours."