Jasmine Roth is going to be a mother! The Hidden Potential star and her husband Brett Roth shared the exciting news on October 29. Their baby is due to arrive on April 27, 2020, and the couple is thrilled about becoming parents for the first time.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Jasmine Roth is going to be a mother! The Hidden Potential star and her husband Brett Roth shared the exciting news on October 29. Their baby is due to arrive on April 27, 2020, and the couple is thrilled about becoming parents for the first time.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!