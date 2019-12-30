Photo credit: MEGA

The Lizzie McGuire star explained that Matt gifted her with a book that detailed their love story. “So I get to the very last page and there’s a little piece that I have to lift up,” she said. “It was an orange. We call each other ‘half-orange,’ — like, ‘You’re my half-orange.’ And that’s just an inside thing that no one would understand. But it was a little orange sketched on the page, and I lifted it up and my ring was inside.”