Charles Blow tweeted his outrage over an H&M ad featuring a young black boy wearing a hoodie with the words “Coolest Monkey in the Jungle” on it, Twitter was none too pleased. His included the message, “ When New York Times columnisttweeted his outrage over an H&M ad featuring a young black boy wearing a hoodie with the words “Coolest Monkey in the Jungle” on it, Twitter was none too pleased. His included the message, “ @hm , have you lost your d***ed minds?!?!?!”

The fashion giant’s U.K. headquarters has since released an apology for the image, which reads “This image has now been removed from all H&M channels and we apologise to anyone this may have offended.”

Tonya Pinkins’ who wrote, “Disgusting shame on You But that hasn’t stopped people from going off on Twitter. Among the furious tweets were, actress’ who wrote, “Disgusting shame on You @HM .”

But some came to H&M’s defense, including @HasaniReyes, who wrote “100% this does not come from a bad place but more from not understanding other cultural & social challenges. They’re a great company to work for and are really good to their employees.”

@Mimicgawd, however, went so far as to come up with a “fixed” image with the hoodie now reading, “Coolest Kid in the racist a** H&M catalog.”