Photo credit: Shutterstock

The Remember the Titans writer also recalled how he found Cynthia, 32, to play the iconic role of Harriet. "I first saw her when the other producers flew me to New York to see her in The Color Purple. As soon as she opened her mouth, I thought, ‘Yes, that’s Harriet.’ Afterwards I emailed the other producers, ‘That’s Harriet. She’s a little stick of dynamite,'” he said of the British actress and singer.