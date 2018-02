"Let me just tell ya.’ll. Someone just told me to stop acting black in my comments. Honey, the last thing I am is black honey. I’m white. Look at my face hun, I’m white," she said while posing for Instagram.





She continued, "And I wonder how the f*** you act a color, like, you wake up one day and you’re like ‘Let’s see' I’m going to be purple. H** you can’t act a color. You can be a color, but you can’t act a color."













Fans were quick to comment, with Instagram user @sovereign_dynasty even suggesting a new show for her, which had a pretty epic title! "They need to give her a new show ASAP ... 'Honey BooBoo Reloaded.'

As fans know, she starred on the TLC reality show, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, but it was cancelled in 2014 after four seasons.