Check Out The Hottest Celeb Pics!

March 1, 2018 10:43AM
Photo credit: Jenn Sen for Tequila Avion
Elemental outerwear label, THE ARRIVALS partnered with Tequila Avión to host an intimate dinner at Vandal Lounge in celebration of their SS18 Collection and the launch of their Ambassador Program on Tuesday, February 28th. Throughout the evening, the A-TEAM enjoyed specialty Avión cocktails and toasted to the SS18 Collection with the exclusive Avión Reserva 44. Co-founder and designer Jeff Johnson presented the collection to the A-TEAM and a select group of influencers, media and models who marveled over the chic new collection.
Photo credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Hennessy
Actor Bryan Greenberg and wife, actress Jamie Chung, attend Hennessy X.O's Lunar New Year celebration at DaDong in New York City. An encounter of two cultures, two traditions and savoir-faire, the 'East Meets West' themed evening paid tribute to the Cognac's rich history and long-standing connection with the Chinese community, infusing contemporary concepts with traditional symbols to commemorate the Year of the Dog.
Laverne Cox, Host of Lifetime's New Show, "Glam Masters" and Executive Producer, Diana Madison Attend The Exclusive Premiere Event At Dirty French In New York
