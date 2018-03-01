Check Out The Hottest Celeb Pics!

1 of 3

Photo credit: Jenn Sen for Tequila Avion

Elemental outerwear label, THE ARRIVALS partnered with Tequila Avión to host an intimate dinner at Vandal Lounge in celebration of their SS18 Collection and the launch of their Ambassador Program on Tuesday, February 28th. Throughout the evening, the A-TEAM enjoyed specialty Avión cocktails and toasted to the SS18 Collection with the exclusive Avión Reserva 44. Co-founder and designer Jeff Johnson presented the collection to the A-TEAM and a select group of influencers, media and models who marveled over the chic new collection.