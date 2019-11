Photo credit: Tony Tran

After her JAZZ & PIANO Las Vegas residency show in Park Theater at Park MGM, pop icon Lady Gaga surprised guests yet again at NoMad Restaurant when she joined jazz man Brian Newman onstage during his intimate AFTER DARK show on Saturday, November 9. The superstar, who recently performed a few songs with Ashanti during Newman’s show, arrived with Robby Krieger, guitarist for The Doors. After she sang several standards and dramatically prowled on the cat walk delighting the audience, Kreiger jumped on stage and jammed with Gaga and the band for a most memorable evening of music.