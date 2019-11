Photo credit: Steve at World Red Eye in Miami

Male Super Model Tyson Beckford was serving up some heat in Miami this past weekend. The model was at The Deck at Island Gardens for their super festive brunch. He was seen chatting up girls and taking photos with ladies who seemed to line up for the handsome model/actor. He arrived at 4pm when the party just started to pop. Beckford was remarking what an amazing view of all the mega yachts, the sunset and the view of downtown Miami.