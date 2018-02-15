No Shirt, No Problem: Who Are The Hottest Celeb Studs At The Beach?

We are so used to seeing Robert Pattison covered up, so it came as a nice surprise that he showed off his glistening body during a trip to the Bahamas recently.

Mark Wahlberg has always been a stud, ever since his Marky Mark days in the early 90's, and the 46-year-old's incredible physique continues to make us swoon all these years later.

Brooklyn Beckham looks to be taking on his father David in the stud department, as his buff bod looked great during a recent stroll on the beach in Miami. And speaking of David...

Does it ever get tiring watching him take his shirt off? Ever? We think not.

Surf's up! Jaden Smith looked fit and toned during a morning swim and surf with his friends in Malibu.

Vinnie Guadagnino definitely hit the "gym, tan laundry" prior to filming the upcoming Jersey Shore reboot, as his six pack was on display while getting airbrushed in Miami Beach.

Criminal Minds star Shemar Moore has aged like a fine wine, as the 47-year-old playfully flexed his bulging muscles while enjoying a day at the beach.

Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams looked like a sexy creature emerging from the water after he took a dip during a trip to Brazil.

Channing Tatum has been out of this world dreamy for over a decade now, and him shirtless at the beach just fulfills that thought process and then some.

Hugh Jackman is proving to the The Greatest Showman, both in the movies and on the beach, as he pulled some major Baywatch-type moves and staying in fantastic shape while doing so.

"Whatcha Say?" Just a sexy and sweaty Jason DeRulo getting a jog in at Miami Beach!

Kaia Gerber isn't the only model-type in the family, as her older brother Presley looked smoking hot while emerging from the water.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the fittest (if not most fit) stars in Hollywood. Let's look at this photo of him to appreciate that accomplishment.

Nothing to see here folks, just an insanely ripped Zac Efron doing some pull ups at the beach during the filming of Baywatch. Move along...

And finally... Chris Hemworth. Enough said.