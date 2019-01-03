NEWS
Brett Michaels NYE
OMG

INSIDE THE NYE PARTY THAT ROCKED TIMES SQUARE

January 3, 2019 13:11PM

For the A-List there was only one way to celebrate NYE– Matthew Gavin’s Marquis New Year’s Eve Party!

Now in its 4th year, the theme of the night was nostalgia, a fitting way to close out the decade.  Bret Michaels and Tiffany sang their most memorable hits.  Singer Cheyenne Elliot, granddaughter of Grammy award-winning artist, Dionne Warwick belted out her new music being released in 2020.  DWTS Champion and former football player, Rashad Jennings, alongside former Miss New York, Alyse Zwick served as the night’s host.

Bret Michaels, on stage after his encore, was met by a mad dash of women charging the stage to meet him. Security had to help escort the women off stage.

As millions of NYE revelers lined the streets of Time Square, the celebrators at the Fourth Annual Matthew Gavin’s Marquis New Year’s Eve – powered by Reign Total Body Fuel, Atomic Design, Holr Media Group and Capture Studio Group –  had the ultimate of unobstructed views of the world-famous Times Square Ball. Quite a night.

INSIDE THE NYE PARTY THAT ROCKED TIMES SQUARE

Bret Michaels took center stage at the Fourth Annual Matthew Gavin's Marquis New Year's Eve powered by Reign Total Body Fuel, Atomic Design, Holr Media Group and Capture Studio Group. 

Bret Michaels and Tiffany sang their most memorable hits at the Fourth Annual Matthew Gavin's Marquis New Year's Eve powered by Reign Total Body Fuel, Atomic Design, Holr Media Group and Capture Studio Group.

Bravo’s Summer House Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, and Danielle Olivera at the Fourth Annual Matthew Gavin's Marquis New Year's Eve powered by Reign Total Body Fuel, Atomic Design, Holr Media Group and Capture Studio Group

