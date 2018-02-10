OK! Takes You Inside The Glamorous Tom Ford Fashion Show — See The Photos!

LaLa Anthony rocked the fashion show in an all black Tom Ford suit. Of course, we couldn’t help but notice that underneath her blazer, the 38-year-old was missing a shirt! rocked the fashion show in an all black Tom Ford suit. Of course, we couldn’t help but notice that underneath her blazer, the 38-year-old was missing a shirt!

Doutzen Kroes wowed in an all-black, off the shoulder sheer dress. Dutch modelwowed in an all-black, off the shoulder sheer dress.

Rachel Zoe had all eyes on her in a silver sparkly suit paired with a burgundy fur coat to keep her warm in the New York City cold. had all eyes on her in a silver sparkly suit paired with a burgundy fur coat to keep her warm in the New York City cold.

We couldn't help but swoon over Zayn Malik's look! He looked gorgeous in a green sweater, bomber jacket and pair of jeans.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looked pretty in pink! The model was angelic in a tight, long gown paired with a chic, cream-colored jacket.

Hailey Baldwin certainly stole the show in a pink shorts and jacket combo, with a silver sparkly shirt and bright pink high heels. The model showed off her long legs in the eye-popping outfit.