NYFW
OK! Takes You Inside The Glamorous Tom Ford Fashion Show — See The Photos!
Hailey Baldwin, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Zayn Malik and more attended the event.
It’s Fashion Week in New York City and OK! has a look inside the glamorous Tom Ford fashion show which took place on Thursday night. Hailey Baldwin, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Zayn Malik and more attended the star studded event. Click through our gallery to see the photos!
