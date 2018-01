Blizzard warning until 1am Wednesday. I love winter but the last several days have been heartbreaking. Several deer euthanized because of hypothermia and malnourished. Even with their extremely thick winter coat, if they don’t have enough fat, their body temperature drops. Please let them all make it through the next couple days 🙏 #winteriscoming #buffalo #bestnonpayingjobever

