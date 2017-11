The supermodel held on to the stroller and a cup of coffee while dressed casually in a denim jacket, plain T-shirt, and black jeans. Bradley held on tight to Lea de Seine, who was too cute in a pink jumpsuit.

After sitting on Santa's lap, Lea enjoyed being carried by her dad so she could see all the Christmas decorations at the popular shopping mall.

Irina gave birth to Lea de Seine in March, not that anyone would be able to tell, given how quickly she slimmed back down to her famous figure.

And she reportedly just relied on yoga to drop the weight