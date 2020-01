Photo credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

The former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model added that her toughness is why she won’t talk to the media about who she’s dating. “I have a strong personality and I definitely know what I want, and I think some men are scared of that,” Irina told British Vogue. “If somebody’s out of my life, they’re out of my life and I really cut all the ties, you know? I think some people are really scared of this coldness. I also think [that] not many people know that underneath this there’s a nice, sweet person who cries in interviews.”