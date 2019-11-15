trending in REALITY TV
- 'RHOBH' Alum Kim Richards Makes Surprise Appearance At Bravo Con
- Caroline Manzo Says She Thinks Teresa Giudice Was On Drugs During ‘WWHL’
- Catelynn Lowell Reacts To Sister Amber Baltierra's Shocking Assault Arrest
- ‘KUWTK’: Khloe Worries That Kim & Kourtney's Fights Indicate 'Deeper Issues'
- Engaged Kelly Hints She's Moving & Ramona Singer Wants Her To Join 'RHONY' Cast!
Erika Jayne revealed whether or not she’ll be leaving the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills anytime soon. The reality star became a full time cast member in 2015 for season six and has been a part of the series ever since.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by ＥＲＩＫＡ ＪＡＹＮＥ (@theprettymess) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by ＥＲＩＫＡ ＪＡＹＮＥ (@theprettymess) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by ＥＲＩＫＡ ＪＡＹＮＥ (@theprettymess) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by ＥＲＩＫＡ ＪＡＹＮＥ (@theprettymess) on
View this post on Instagram
Loving my make up #comingtoamerica thx @makeupsurgeon #atl thx @mercglow 😘
A post shared by Garcelle Beauvais (@garcelle) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by ＥＲＩＫＡ ＪＡＹＮＥ (@theprettymess) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
Sound off in the comments below!