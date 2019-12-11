Photo credit: Shutterstock

Willow revealed that she purposely ate a bowl of cereal in front of the social worker to prove that her home life was not in danger. “I walked in with a bowl of cereal specifically because I knew that they said you were starving me,” Willow said to her mom. “I was like, ‘You know what? I’m going to walk in with food and eat the entire time! I’m going to eat throughout the entire interview!’”