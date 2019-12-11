On the most recent episode of Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith opened up about her experience with Child Protective Services. The Gotham actress, 48, recalled being accused of starving her daughter, Willow, as a child.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
On the most recent episode of Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith opened up about her experience with Child Protective Services. The Gotham actress, 48, recalled being accused of starving her daughter, Willow, as a child.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!