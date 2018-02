Jamie Dornan set some boundaries regarding his body while filming the newest Fifty Shades Of Grey movie.

Dakota [Johnson]’s tits. I would show my tits if I had them." In an interview with Elle, the actor revealed that he said no to full-frontal nudity during the film. “You see my arse quite a lot. That doesn’t really bother me," he explained. "You see a lot of’s tits. I would show my tits if I had them."

"I just thought we don’t need to be flashing the rest if it’s not essential to the story. We’re not making porn as much as people think we are,” the 35-year-old added.

The Fifty Shades Of Grey star also addressed rumors that the studio offered him $1 million to do full-frontal nudity. “It was $30 million — to show one testicle,” he joked. “No, that whole thing with offering more money to go nude? That didn’t happen.”

During nude scenes, actors usually wear something called a modesty pouch to keep their private parts covered, and Jamie continued with a hilarious story about when he had to wear one! “Let me tell you a modesty-pouch story. You’re sort of presented with a few options and sizes. They’re all skin-colored," the actor explain. "I picked one out. Everyone had left the room. As I was putting it on, I saw a little label stitched inside. It said, ‘Inmate #3.’”

He continued: “I very nearly puked. As my genitals came to a rest at the bottom of this thing, I thought, ‘Someone has worn this.’ I actually called the wardrobe assistant. I was like, ‘Dude, what the f**k? This is secondhand?’ He said, ‘No, trust me.’ But he lost my trust.” Poor Jamie!