Ouch
James Corden Gets Punched In The Face In Hilarious 'Carpool Karaoke' Fail!
The TV show host took his skit to the subway, where morning commuters were NOT happy.
James Corden has been in New York for the Grammys, and the talk show host decided to take his famous “Carpool Karaoke” skit to the subway — but it didn’t end well. He was joined by Sting and Shaggy, but a commuter was not amused by their singing, and ended up punching Corden in the face! Click through our gallery to see the hilarious photos.
1 of 7
2 of 7
3 of 7
4 of 7
5 of 7
6 of 7
7 of 7
1/7
Sound off in the comments below!