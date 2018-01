Even though the businessman, 50, and the Grammy winner, 48, split back in 2016, he may want the ring back.

A source claims he wants to give the ring to another woman, Life & Style reports.

“He’s going to have his team reach out to her to ask for it,” the insider claimed.

Mariah has been so smitten with the bling, though, that she has continued to wear it—even though she’s been dating Bryan Tanaka for a while now.

James has been dating NYC socialite Kylie Lim. “James is telling his pals,” the insider added, “that he’d eventually love to give Kylie the ring.”