Happier Times!
Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter Is All Smiles 8 Months After Near-Fatal Accident
The mother-daughter duo hit up an American Girl Place event in NYC.
When Jamie Lynn Spears’ 9-year-old daughter Maddie was involved in an ATV accident back in February, both family and fans feared the worst. But now, eight months after the scary event, she looks fully recovered while hanging out with her mom at an exclusive American Girl Place event in NYC. Check out the pics!
