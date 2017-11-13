Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter Is All Smiles 8 Months After Near-Fatal Accident

The mother-daughter pair looked like they were having the time of their lives as they hit up the grand opening of the new American Girl Place flagship location in the heart of New York City on Sunday.

Maddie, who suffered a critical ATV accident just eight months ago, was grinning from ear to ear as she took advantage of some of the perks at the event.

Here she is getting pampered at their new salon! Mommy is standing close by, checking out the technique.

And here she is showing off her new doll (and new ‘do)! Could she be any happier?

The duo both looked casual chic as they posed for photos throughout the day. Jamie Lynn wore an 80s-style grey blazer with black boots, while her mini me was similarly hued in a white sweater, grey skirt, and black Mary Janes.

The fun continued that same day as evident in this adorable video Jamie Lynn shared of her daughter ice-skating. What a difference eight months makes!

