Photo credit: Jamie Lynn Spears Instagram

Jamie, 28, posted pictures of Maddie, who was 8 years old at the time, during her stay in the hospital after the traumatic incident. “3 years ago today, Super Bowl Sunday fell on February 5th, and I’ll never forget that, because it was the day my whole world stopped,” the actress began her long caption. "It started like most Sundays, going to church, visiting family, to suddenly trying to save my daughter's life, to them taking her away, to us believing we had lost her forever, and it literally felt like the world stood still around me. I have never spoken fully in detail about that day, and the events that followed, but what I will share is that God blessed us with a true miracle.”