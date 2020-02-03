Jamie Lynn Spears is feeling grateful. On February 2, the Zoey 101 alum took to Instagram with an emotional message about her daughter Maddie Aldridge’s ATV accident which occurred three years ago.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Jamie Lynn Spears is feeling grateful. On February 2, the Zoey 101 alum took to Instagram with an emotional message about her daughter Maddie Aldridge’s ATV accident which occurred three years ago.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!