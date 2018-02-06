NEWS
Miracle Anniversary

Jamie Lynn Spears Commemorates Her Daughter’s Near-Fatal ATV Accident One Year Later

February 6, 2018 11:36AM

‘Thank y’all for your prayers during that time,’ she writes.

It’s been one year since Jamie Lynn Spears experienced a mother’s worst fear: to see her child fight for her life after a near-fatal accident. Today, one year after the singer’s then 8-year-old daughter Maddie nearly drowned after her ATV submerged in a pond, the 26-year-old commemorates the event in a touching post on her Instagram. Click through for the details!

Jamie Lynn Spears Commemorates Her Daughter’s Near-Fatal ATV Accident One Year Later

The “How Could I Want More” singer posted a heartwrenching black-and-white pic of her daughter lying in a hospital as she leaned over her with a smile.
She captioned the post as follows: “1 year Miracle Anniversary.... THANK YALL for your prayers during that time, and THANK YOU GOD for my beautiful family.”
Jamie, who’s expecting her second child with hubby Jamie Watson, clearly takes pride in being a mother, as proven by the countless posts on her Instagram with her incredibly photogenic mini me.
And she’s been documenting her daughter’s miraculous road to recovery over the past year, including this post of Maddie standing next to her first responder heroes on her birthday last year.
Along with that pic, Jamie posted, “We have to thank these 2 HEROES 🙏🏻 John and Victoria are the first responders, who literally saved Maddie's life, and they were able to celebrate her another year of her life with us this past weekend!”
What do you think of Jamie Lynn’s post commemorating the one-year anniversary of her daughter’s frightening accident? Let us know in the comment section! 

