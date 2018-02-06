Miracle Anniversary
Jamie Lynn Spears Commemorates Her Daughter’s Near-Fatal ATV Accident One Year Later
‘Thank y’all for your prayers during that time,’ she writes.
It’s been one year since Jamie Lynn Spears experienced a mother’s worst fear: to see her child fight for her life after a near-fatal accident. Today, one year after the singer’s then 8-year-old daughter Maddie nearly drowned after her ATV submerged in a pond, the 26-year-old commemorates the event in a touching post on her Instagram. Click through for the details!
