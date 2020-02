Photo credit: INSTARImages

The Indiana native also gushed about her 3-year-old son Eissa’s musical talent on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "First he chose the violin and he loves classical music," she said. "... First day of school he took the violin to school. Third day of school he says, 'Mama I want to take a cello to school.' I said, 'Baby, you don't have a cello.'... He said, 'Turn my violin into a cello. Please, mama.'" Janet put together a makeshift cello for her son, and eventually purchased the real thing for Eissa.