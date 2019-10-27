trending in COUPLES
- Did Blake Shelton Pop The Question? Gwen Stefani Responds To Engagement Rumors
- Teresa Giudice Ready To Divorce Husband Joe After Family Trip To Italy
- ‘Shahs Of Sunset’ Alum Lilly Ghalichi And Husband Dara Mir Call Off Divorce
- Anna Faris & Michael Barrett Are Engaged After Two Years Of Dating
- Dolores & Jennifer Predict Teresa & Joe Giudice's Future & It's Very Bleak
Jason Aldean certainly has an ear for music, as he’s one of the world’s highest paid country stars. But does the “Dirt Road Anthem” singer think his wife and American Idol contestant Brittany Kerr would make a good country musician?
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on
View this post on Instagram
♥️For those of you who follow me and are sweet and comment uplifting, positive things... I thank you. Y’all put a smile on my face, daily. We pay attention to more than you know! Y’all are awesome, really! This social media life can be a toxic thing.. that sometimes I’d love to end. But I know y’all love seeing our life and our little ones grow, and we thank you for that🙌🏼 I get awful comments every. single. day. that are rude and unnecessary... that I obviously don’t draw attention to bc, well, there’s not point in arguing with ignorance. So I’m posting a picture of how I feel every time anyone feels the need to troll my page. I will continue to smile, and block your ass. Happy Wednesday to all my cool followers! 😘😀✌🏼 To the others... there’s a lot of cactus out there that are in need of a hug🌵🌵🌵💋
A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on
View this post on Instagram
Special night out with my honey!
A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on
View this post on Instagram
Give em that epic duck face, babe. 🦆
A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on
View this post on Instagram
Shark week... we aren’t obsessed with you. I swear. 🦈🦈🦈🦈
A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
- Tagged:
- brittany aldean
- Jason Aldean
Sound off in the comments below!