Jason Beghe Files For Divorce After Being Investigated For 'Inappropriate Behavior' By NBC

The couple has two children, 14-year-old Bix and 11-year-old Bo. He is asking for joint legal and physical custody of both.

However, he did agree to pay spousal support, though there are some properties he wants to keep separate.

While Jason filed for divorce on Thursday, the 57-year-old's in court documents listed the date of separation May 10, 2016, which is when he was investigated over his alleged misconduct on set.

He acknowledged his actions in a statement, telling Variety, “I am deeply sorry for my behavior, which I know has been hurtful to my friends and colleagues. I have struggled with anger issues for some time, and over the past year, I have been working with a coach to help me learn how to mitigate my temper."

Jason continued, "It’s an ongoing process, and it has been a humbling one. It is a source of great pride for me to be part of Chicago P.D.’s incredible cast and crew. I have personally apologized to anyone who I have upset, and I am committed to doing what is necessary to make up any damage that I may have caused.”