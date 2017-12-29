NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Sad!

Jason Beghe Files For Divorce After Being Investigated For 'Inappropriate Behavior' By NBC

December 29, 2017 13:43PM

The 'Chicago P.D.' star has two children with his estranged wife of 17 years.

2017 is not ending off on a great note for actor Jason Beghe, who split from his wife of 17 years on Thursday. According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the Chicago P.D. star cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the breakup. This news comes weeks after it was revealed he was investigated by NBC over claims of “inappropriate behavior on set.”

Jason Beghe Files For Divorce After Being Investigated For 'Inappropriate Behavior' By NBC

Back to intro
1/6
The couple has two children, 14-year-old Bix and 11-year-old Bo. He is asking for joint legal and physical custody of both.
However, he did agree to pay spousal support, though there are some properties he wants to keep separate.
While Jason filed for divorce on Thursday, the 57-year-old's in court documents listed the date of separation May 10, 2016, which is when he was investigated over his alleged misconduct on set.
He acknowledged his actions in a statement, telling Variety, “I am deeply sorry for my behavior, which I know has been hurtful to my friends and colleagues. I have struggled with anger issues for some time, and over the past year, I have been working with a coach to help me learn how to mitigate my temper."
Jason continued, "It’s an ongoing process, and it has been a humbling one. It is a source of great pride for me to be part of Chicago P.D.’s incredible cast and crew. I have personally apologized to anyone who I have upset, and I am committed to doing what is necessary to make up any damage that I may have caused.”
What are your thoughts on him filing for divorce? Let us know in the comments section.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
Wedding Bells! 3 Shocking Updates On Your Favorite Celebrity Couples
NEWS
3 Hollywood Stars Who Always Fall For Mr. Wrong
NEWS
TBT! The Best Kardashian Christmas Cards Of All Time
NEWS
Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber, & Taylor Swift: Who's Been Naughty & Nice?
NEWS
'Ladies Of London' Star Caroline Fleming Reveals How To Host A Hygge Dinner Party
LIVING
How To Get Carrie Underwood's Sexy Toned Legs: Her Trainer Shares 3 Easy Moves!
NEWS
Justin Bieber: 5 Things You Didn't Know About Me!
NEWS
Jesse Montana Talks ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ Jax Taylor's Cheating Bombshell, & New Music...
REALITY TV vanderpump rules jesse montana pp
Liars & Cheaters! Hollywood's Top 3 Most Scandalous Affairs
NEWS
Here's The Holiday Gift Guide To End All Holiday Gift Guides
LIVING