Jason Beghe Files For Divorce After Being Investigated For 'Inappropriate Behavior' By NBC
The 'Chicago P.D.' star has two children with his estranged wife of 17 years.
2017 is not ending off on a great note for actor Jason Beghe, who split from his wife of 17 years on Thursday. According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the Chicago P.D. star cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the breakup. This news comes weeks after it was revealed he was investigated by NBC over claims of “inappropriate behavior on set.”
