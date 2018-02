“A lot was going on. We weren’t on the same page with certain stuff. But you guys will just have to wait and watch," she said about the split on the MTV Teen Mom after show to hosts Nessa and Snooki.

She added, “Controlling situations tried to take place and I wasn’t having it. And that’s just what it was."



“Here and there but it’s just not going to work out," Bri said after she was asked if Javi tried calling her following the split. She said she is "110 percent" done with their romance.

The two are not friends anymore and Briana doesn't even see being friends with Javi in the future. Ouch!

The two started dating in October 2017 and quickly called it quits in January 2018.