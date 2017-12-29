Heartbreaking!
Jax Taylor's Father Passes Away From Cancer And 'Vanderpump Rules' Co-Stars React
The 38-year-old shared the sad news on Twitter.
Jax Taylor revealed his father Ronald Cauchi passed away, just a couple of weeks after sharing on Twitter that his dad had been diagnosed with stage IV cancer nearly two months ago. Co-stars of the Vanderpump Rules star immediately reached out to send their condolences on social media.
