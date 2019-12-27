View this post on Instagram

I lost my best friend, my idol, my everything two years ago today. I wish I could say it’s gotten easier but I feel like it has now sunken in and very real, so my emotions are starting to take over as the time goes by. Not gonna give a long sad sob story here, I am just a son missing his father who was taken from him too soon. I love and miss you dad! #happyfireballfriday ✝️💟😇 #fuckcancer #CaptainRon #makegoodchoices #ronnie