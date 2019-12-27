trending in NEWS
I lost my best friend, my idol, my everything two years ago today. I wish I could say it’s gotten easier but I feel like it has now sunken in and very real, so my emotions are starting to take over as the time goes by. Not gonna give a long sad sob story here, I am just a son missing his father who was taken from him too soon. I love and miss you dad! #happyfireballfriday ✝️💟😇 #fuckcancer #CaptainRon #makegoodchoices #ronnie
One year ago today I lost the man I aspire to be, my best friend, still waking up every morning waiting for that text I always get from ya, “hey bud, what’s going on? What crazy shit are you getting into today?” Or “hows your cars doing?”, or the most important thing, “you watch the @detroitredwings game last night?” You would think he had something invested in the team he LOVED his redwings so much. I still can’t believe you’re gone, sometimes I don’t think it’s real, I listen to your voicemails and videos all the time, always thinking, “what if ?” Or “why?” I know you are with me because too many positive things have happened to me this year and I have seen so many signs of you. We still get to have our talks but now they take place at church on Wednesday’s and when I take your ashes with me on my cruises with the guys. Btw, dad everyone loves your corvette and I promise I am taking great care of it. I am getting married this year dad, I don’t know how I am gonna do it with out you physically standing by me, and helping me with my tie like the old days at hockey tournaments, god I miss those days. But I know you will be with me. I still don’t understand how God could take the best man/person/husband/father/coach I know. After you passed I have to admit I wanted nothing to do with God, I was angry, sad, disgusted on how he could take such a beautiful man, but I remembered how much you loved him and how you always told me how important God was to you, so I started going back to church and believing again, I have to believe he has a plan, and that I will see you again one day. I love you dad so much, I hope you are proud of me and all the changes I have made with myself. It wasn’t easy after you left us, but with the help of Jenny and Brittany, I have learned to deal with things in a more positive, healthy way. Today is a hard day, but we will get through it like we always do. I love you dad so much, you are and will always be my best friend. Till we meet again. ✝️💟😔
It’s the holiday season..... #thechunkyknit is back!
Where do I begin... I lost the best man I knew yesterday, he was my best friend. I didn’t go a day with out texting him a pointless question that usually drove him nuts, but I know he loved it. My dad loved his family more than anything in the world he was the “perfect father” and wanted everyone to get along and be happy. Cancer took my dad at 61, way too soon but I have to hope and pray that god has a bigger plan for him. The two things other than his family he loved more than anything were Detroit redwings hockey and cars.. He was a simple man that didn’t speak much but when he did you listened. I’ll never forget the 5am hockey practices to windsor Canada on the weekends, the numerous hockey tournaments, and the little talks we had if I had a bad game. He was always there for every practice and every game. When I came to Florida to visit it was like seeing my best friend all the time, our countless fishing trips and pub crawls going to hockey games in tampa. “ drove him crazy cuz tampa would always beat Detroit” yes my parents lived in tampa but Detroit Michigan is my fathers home. My father never said one word that was negative, he helped so many people young and old.... I could go on and on. I love you dad, you are the best thing that has ever happened to me, I am so proud to be your son. Don’t worry I’ll walk jenny down the isle this summer but we are gonna need your help from above bud. Last thing.. thank you dad, thank you for giving me everything I needed in life with out a question. I hope one day I can be half the father you are. Love you so much dad... ✝️ also thank you to my amazing “rock” my girlfriend Brittany, I couldn’t and can’t do any of this with out you. My father loved you so much as well, thank you for being who you are and for helping me deal with all this, you are my angel and you always will be. 😞 Thank you so so much to everyone who has reached out. I haven’t been in a place to respond to everyone but it means so much. #fuckcancer
My partner in crime for life! Love you baby.
Nothing makes my trips home to Michigan better than seeing my fathers dad, grandpa Joe. 97 years young! 💟✝️
