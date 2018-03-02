Jay-Z Surpasses Diddy As The Richest Hip-Hop Artist In The World

Jay-Z's ability to be as good of a mogul as he is a rapper launched him to the top of the list. His liquor brands, Armand de Brignac champagne and D’Ussé cognac, in addition to his streaming service Tidal and his Roc Nation label all contributed to his growing net worth.

Diddy's held the No. 1 spot for a while now, in part because of the money he's made through his successful vodka brand, Ciroc. But don't feel sorry for him, he came in at No. 2 with $825 million, followed by Dr. Dre and Drake.

Which is good considering the power couple has a $52.8 million mortgage on their $88 million Bel Air mansion.

Forbes said that the rise in popularity of cognac, whiskey, and tequila contributed to Jay-Z's rise on the list. "D'Ussé fits right in there," Eric Schmidt, director of alcohol research at Beverage Marketing Corporation told the publication.