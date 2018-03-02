Moving On Up
Jay-Z Surpasses Diddy As The Richest Hip-Hop Artist In The World
His family and his wallet grew in 2017.
Jay-Z‘s family isn’t the only thing that grew in 2017. Not only did the Brooklyn-born rapper welcome two twin babies into the world, his net worth sky-rocketed from $810 million to $900 million! Which means he just bumped Diddy out of his long-held spot as Forbes‘ top paid hip-hop arist in the world. Click through for more details!
1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!