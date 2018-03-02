NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Moving On Up

Jay-Z Surpasses Diddy As The Richest Hip-Hop Artist In The World

March 2, 2018 12:12PM

His family and his wallet grew in 2017.

Jay-Z‘s family isn’t the only thing that grew in 2017. Not only did the Brooklyn-born rapper welcome two twin babies into the world, his net worth sky-rocketed from $810 million to $900 million! Which means he just bumped Diddy out of his long-held spot as Forbes‘ top paid hip-hop arist in the world. Click through for more details!

 

Jay-Z Surpasses Diddy As The Richest Hip-Hop Artist In The World

Back to intro
1/6
Jay-Z's ability to be as good of a mogul as he is a rapper launched him to the top of the list. His liquor brands, Armand de Brignac champagne and D’Ussé cognac, in addition to his streaming service Tidal and his Roc Nation label all contributed to his growing net worth.
Diddy's held the No. 1 spot for a while now, in part because of the money he's made through his successful vodka brand, Ciroc. But don't feel sorry for him, he came in at No. 2 with $825 million, followed by Dr. Dre and Drake.
Jay and Beyoncé are truly meant to be together, because she tops the list for Forbes' Highest Paid Women in Music.
Which is good considering the power couple has a $52.8 million mortgage on their $88 million Bel Air mansion.
Forbes said that the rise in popularity of cognac, whiskey, and tequila contributed to Jay-Z's rise on the list. "D'Ussé fits right in there," Eric Schmidt, director of alcohol research at Beverage Marketing Corporation told the publication.
What do you think about Jay-Z surpassing Diddy as the highest paid hip-hop artist? Let us know in the comments! 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Toya Harris Gets Real About Her Money Problems
REALITY TV
This ‘Married At First Sight’ Couple ‘Finally’ Had Sex
REALITY TV
Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez Tells All About Her Return To Puerto Rico
NEWS
Quad Ends Friendship With Toya In ‘Married To Medicine’ Sneak Peek
REALITY TV
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Lunceford Gives SHOCKING Marriage Update
REALITY TV
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Tells All About New Cookbook
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
Engaged! Danielle Staub Reveals How Teresa Giudice Helped Her Fiancé Propose
REALITY TV danielle staub engaged 20 times tells all proposal pp 1