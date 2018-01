People magazine offered an exclusive sneak peak of Tuesday night’s episode of I Am Jazz, and it looks like it’s going to be a juicy one to watch.

In the clip, the 17-year-old has a heart-to-heart with her grandmother about wanting to explore her sexuality pre-surgery since attending a LGBTQ mixer recently.

“I think [it] might open up doors for me to find … a partner or a relationship.”

Her grandma seemed interested to hear more about this because she said, “You’re open for the happening, and I’m so excited to hear that.” Jazz responded, “I’m more open than ever.” Get it, Jazz!

But Jazz’s grandma wanted even more details. So she asked, “Is this a soul mate or a sexual mate?” Wow, grandma!

The transgender and LGBTQ activist was very forthcoming with her grandmother about what she was hoping to accomplish, as she said, “If I experiment sexually, then maybe I’ll figure out what I like, and then I could have orgasms my entire life.”