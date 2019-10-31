On the October 31 episode of The Real, Jeannie Mai admitted that after filing for divorce that she tried new things. In this newfound freedom, Jeannie, 40, revealed that she stopped shaving her pubic hair.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
On the October 31 episode of The Real, Jeannie Mai admitted that after filing for divorce that she tried new things. In this newfound freedom, Jeannie, 40, revealed that she stopped shaving her pubic hair.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!